There Is No 'Peace Deal' Between the U.S. and Iran
On Sunday June 14, after Israel crossed Iran's red lines by bombing Beirut again, the Islamic Republic prepared a massive missile assault on Israel.
At that point, Trump apparently panicked and offered to Iran major concessions, with the aim of avoiding another devastating strike on Washington's Israeli proxy.
Is the resulting deal in the best interests of Iran? Will it lead to a just and lasting peace in West Asia?
Today on Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at the reported terms of the agreement and the prospects for Washington’s compliance with those terms.
Why is it so difficult for people to accept that Trumps a joker/liar/judas/con man/deceiver?
Thank you. Even when the satanic state of Israel was installed in Palestine, there were questions in the US if doing so would upset the relationship with oil producing states in the area. This is discussed in Alison Weir's book "Against our Better Judgment". Even then a large portion of government and media were captured and "Christian" theology schools were teaching the Scofield Bible crap. Today, practically every oil producing country in the area is a client state and much of their proceeds are invested in US Bonds, the Stock Market and Real estate. They also are used by the West to fund and train mercenaries to invade or overthrow governments throughout the world. The claim that they did not think that Iran would strike US military bases in the region or close the Strait is BS. Not only had this been war gamed by the military but Iran said they would and they had knowledge as to Iran's military capabilities in the 12 day war. Which if we are to believe that the US was not involved in until the end when Israel begged for peace - then we must ask how was Israel able to bomb Iran at that time without the US refueling their planes.
One would think that if Israel was established for economic reasons by the US, then first they would not have gone to war with Iran and second they would have sought to protect those countries that produce wealth for the US rather than the one that sucks that wealth. I believe the US is controlled by the same international financial system that established the US. The idea of one world government is centuries old - even in the 1500s there was a plan for Pax Judaica.
I don't recall mines being mentioned in the MOU - if this is so I guess the mines was just another fear put out there - which probably served its purpose of driving up insurance which benefits the financers who also fund the wars.