On Sunday June 14, after Israel crossed Iran's red lines by bombing Beirut again, the Islamic Republic prepared a massive missile assault on Israel.



At that point, Trump apparently panicked and offered to Iran major concessions, with the aim of avoiding another devastating strike on Washington's Israeli proxy.



Is the resulting deal in the best interests of Iran? Will it lead to a just and lasting peace in West Asia?



Today on Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at the reported terms of the agreement and the prospects for Washington’s compliance with those terms.