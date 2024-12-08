Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an extremist group which the U.S. government explicitly designates as a foreign terrorist organization, has seized power in Syria.



It has done so with the full backing of the U.S., Israeli and Turkish regimes.



During our weekly livestream on Reason2Resist, Rami Yahia and I took a closer look at what this means for West Asia and, in particular, the Palestinian people.









#SyriaCrisis #Gaza #genocide