After crossing into Iran from Turkey in the early morning on March 20, we spent our first day in the northern Iranian city of Tabriz.

Tabriz is one of Iran’s largest cities and lies near the southern borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

While in Tabriz, we visited the sites of several atrocities committed by the U.S. and Israel since they launched their latest war of aggression on Febuary 28.

At these crimes scenes, we spoke to family members of civilians killed in these airtsrikes and to emergency workers who tried to save the victims.

In this report, they describe what happened to their loved ones and what is being done to their communities by the U.S. and Israel. They also express their defiance to the aggressors.

In my next report, I’ll dscribe what I’ve seen and heard thus far in Tehran, where I’m currently situated.