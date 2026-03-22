REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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RA's avatar
RA
12h

Amazing journalism

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
12h

You are a brave man Dimitri! I fear you have placed yourself in the cross-hairs of both Donald Trump and of Mossad.

I fear that Americans will Nuke Iran under the pretext of "Saving" the Global Economy. That could never work. It is simply trying to justify murder and revenge.

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