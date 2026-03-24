REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
11h

How can UGLY America and UGLY israel even dare look the world in the face with a 'clear' conscience.

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Theresa Maloney's avatar
Theresa Maloney
10h

This has changed us all.. changed our DNA… We have been changed irrevocably forever… Thank you for your coverage of the amazing people of Iran. Heartbreaking but necessary.

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