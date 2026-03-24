Three-Year Old Girl Lies Wounded And Alone After U.S.-Israel Murders Her Family
Several days ago, a US-Israel airstrike destroyed the home of an IRGC officer, killing the officer, his mother, his wife and two of his children.
One member of his family survived: Zainab, a 3-year old girl, who lies gravely wounded in a hospital.
On March 23, we attended the massive funeral held for the family in Esfahan.
Today, we visited Zainab in the hospital. There, we spoke to Zainab’s uncles and to the Governor of Esfahan Province, who described the horrors to which the U.S. and Israel have subjected his people.
How can UGLY America and UGLY israel even dare look the world in the face with a 'clear' conscience.
This has changed us all.. changed our DNA… We have been changed irrevocably forever… Thank you for your coverage of the amazing people of Iran. Heartbreaking but necessary.