Several days ago, a US-Israel airstrike destroyed the home of an IRGC officer, killing the officer, his mother, his wife and two of his children.

One member of his family survived: Zainab, a 3-year old girl, who lies gravely wounded in a hospital.

On March 23, we attended the massive funeral held for the family in Esfahan.

Today, we visited Zainab in the hospital. There, we spoke to Zainab’s uncles and to the Governor of Esfahan Province, who described the horrors to which the U.S. and Israel have subjected his people.