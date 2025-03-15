I spoke this week with Ajamu Baraka about Donald Trump's efforts to end the Ukraine war while rearming Israel's genocidal regime.

Ajamu is an American political activist who, in 2016, was the U.S. Green Party's nominee for Vice President of the United States and was on the ballot in 45 states. He received 1.5 million votes.

Ajamu currently serves as the national organizer and spokesperson for the Black Alliance for Peace.

In the interview, Ajamu and I also discussed the egregious double standards of the International Criminal Court.