To Oppose U.S. Aggression, Latin America Must Unite
Many speculate that Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro was betrayed when U.S. forces kidnapped him in a criminal act of aggression.
But is that true?
And what will it take for Latin America to resist further U.S. aggression? Will it be necessary for the few remaining independent states in the region to form a military alliance?
Finally, many Canadians seem to think that Canada is immune from the kind of aggression that the Trump regime has exhibited toward Latin America.
Is their sense of security justified?
To explore these issues, I spoke today with José Luis Granados Ceja, a journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City.
Dimitri.....I think that you might want to REMIND your Kanadian **cough** 'leaders' about THEIR Masters End Game.......ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT........
and in that ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, 'this neck of the woods' is called THE NORTH AMERICAN UNION.......in which Greenland, Kanada, USSA, Mexico.....down to the rest of Central America WILL BE ONE UNIT.
REMIND your Kanadian Pedo/NAZI 'Elite' that THEY will then be under the CONTROL of the 'KING' of the USSA! Since the USSA has all of the 'FUN WAR TOYS', the North American Union WILL be DICTATED FROM the District of Criminals (D.C.)!
Corrupting money is a powerful and destructive tool.