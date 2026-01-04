Many speculate that Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro was betrayed when U.S. forces kidnapped him in a criminal act of aggression.

But is that true?

And what will it take for Latin America to resist further U.S. aggression? Will it be necessary for the few remaining independent states in the region to form a military alliance?

Finally, many Canadians seem to think that Canada is immune from the kind of aggression that the Trump regime has exhibited toward Latin America.

Is their sense of security justified?

To explore these issues, I spoke today with José Luis Granados Ceja, a journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City.