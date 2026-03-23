On March 1, as families gathered at cafes around Niloofar Square — a middle-class area in eastern Tehran— explosions struck the area, levelling several buildings and killing over 20 people. A police station in the square was completely demolished.



Witnesses said two explosions hit the area—a smaller strike, followed by a larger one that devastated the neighbourhood. This tactic is known as a “double tap” strike. It is used to inflict maximum casualties.



On March 21, I visited Niloofar Square to examine the aftermath of the atrocity.

While visiting the square, I met and interviewed a local resident whose bakery and apartment building were wrecked by the explosions. He had a warning for the U.S. government.