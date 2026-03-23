To 'Protect' Iranians From Iran's Police, U.S. and Israel Massacre Civilians
On March 1, as families gathered at cafes around Niloofar Square — a middle-class area in eastern Tehran— explosions struck the area, levelling several buildings and killing over 20 people. A police station in the square was completely demolished.
Witnesses said two explosions hit the area—a smaller strike, followed by a larger one that devastated the neighbourhood. This tactic is known as a “double tap” strike. It is used to inflict maximum casualties.
On March 21, I visited Niloofar Square to examine the aftermath of the atrocity.
While visiting the square, I met and interviewed a local resident whose bakery and apartment building were wrecked by the explosions. He had a warning for the U.S. government.
The Epstein Crime Syndicate is working overtime to normalize crimes of war. Apparently they believe that they will be able to hang Justice in the public square; while the eyes of the world remain unaware. They’ve come not only, to kill, steal and destroy ...but to brainwash all into submitting to this brutality. Accepting their new normal is a stated goal... stand firm and refuse this madness... war crimes have always been a reason to resist... do not give in...even an inch to their manufactured fear...Stand for righteousness’s sake and defend her honor...
We’ve now seen the war crimes which you have revealed... bombing the innocent
Barber and his children, the neighborhood Mailman, the city Garbage collector, Vaporizing the local sports complex, and cultural center; which contained the hopes and dreams of childlike minds, police station, bakery, cafe, apartments, schools, mosques...
None are military targets...every target is known to be exactly what has been revealed through your reports and interviews. These aggressors knew it to be so... their AI told them so...
Bombing these people and public institutions is not self defense. It is war against all that is lawfully protected under international regulations.
Thank you counselor for the evidence...let the war crimes begin. Let Justice appear upon the witness stand...let the verdicts be proclaimed; and penalties of repentance levied upon all who are guilty of crimes against humanity. Long live the resistance.
✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇻🇪🇨🇺❤️🙏🕉
“Lappsus lingua “ in saying the name of the coffee shop is Arabic?
Is it?
Hope the bombing stops soon!
Thank you Dimitri and take care .🙏