Mere days before today's midterm elections in the United States, Dr. Larissa Portnoff, a clinical psychologist who is a former Miss Teen USA, made explosive allegations about Donald Trump.
Dr. Portnoff alleges that she was sexually exploited by Trump as a minor, and that the United States is now ruled by an organized crime syndicate.
Thus far, the U.S. corporate media have completely ignored Dr. Portnoff’s allegations.
Meanwhile, on the day before the midterm elections, the price of oil plunged after the Trump regime engaged in a desperate effort to convince U.S. voters that its war on Iran was coming to close.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that there’s no reason to believe that Trump has abandoned his project to destroy Iran and to seize total control of the resources of West Asia.
Another word of caution, Dimitri. I just am in the middle of reading John Helmer's autobiography, and the little shadow of a doubt I have always felt in listening to his pontifications has turned into a very big question mark. I know that real kremlinologists are far and few between, "des oiseaux rares", but this character has such an inflated super ego, that it over wHelms every page, and as such, his stock in trade , his savoir-faire, his marque de fabrique, the talmudic dissection of every word, text, pronouncement of the protagonists is the very mumbo jumbo he very perceptively detects in all the other talking heads which proliferate in the cacophony of expert discourse coming from the alternative media. The second chapter, simply and nakedly called SEX...I lost my virginity at 11...and then a long ramble/rumble on Casanova...sets the tone. Everybody is entitled to his own fantasies, but kiss and tell is definitely not conduct becoming a normally balanced male individual. He did a good take down of Napolitano, a rather hilarious self loving narcissistic American, so many of them, but did not realize that critical analysis is also reflective. Autobiographies are always a double edged sword, and very often fatal...mirror, mirror on the wall...Anyway this was £25 pounds well spent, in that it resolved a riddle, not quite wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. He is definitely not a John Pilger! Rather than "les mots et les choses, we are dealing here with an expert on "les mots et la chose" and that makes all the difference. As with Trita Parsi, a deception agent. Caveat auditor!
Republicans...Democrats...different flies, same excrement.