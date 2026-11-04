Mere days before today's midterm elections in the United States, Dr. Larissa Portnoff, a clinical psychologist who is a former Miss Teen USA, made explosive allegations about Donald Trump.

Dr. Portnoff alleges that she was sexually exploited by Trump as a minor, and that the United States is now ruled by an organized crime syndicate.

Thus far, the U.S. corporate media have completely ignored Dr. Portnoff’s allegations.



Meanwhile, on the day before the midterm elections, the price of oil plunged after the Trump regime engaged in a desperate effort to convince U.S. voters that its war on Iran was coming to close.

In this episode of Reason2Resist, I argue that there’s no reason to believe that Trump has abandoned his project to destroy Iran and to seize total control of the resources of West Asia.