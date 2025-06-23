The Trump administration has joined in Israel's war of aggression on Iran by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities.

In so doing, the Administration committed at least two grave crimes under international law, including the crime of aggression, which the Nuremburg Tribunal characterized as the "supreme international crime".

So far, Iran has not responded to the U.S. aggression by attacking an American military base. Rather, Iran responded with another severe attack on Israel. That attack included Iran's use of a new hypersonic missile having vast destructive power.

In our latest livestream on Reason2Resist, Rami Yahia and I examine the efficacy of the U.S. attack, the retaliatory strikes launched by Iran hours later, and the implications for the region and the world of this dangerous escalation.

In the second half of the livestream, we were joined by sociologist and political analyst, Zaid Yahya, who is based in Montreal.