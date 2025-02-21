After one month in office, the second Trump administration has taken a wrecking ball to NATO's proxy war in Ukraine.



It all started with a controversial speech by U.S. Vice-President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, where Vance questioned Europe's commitment to 'shared values'.



Then came statements by U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth to a gathering in Europe of NATO big-wigs. At that meeting, Hegseth rejected the idea of NATO membership for Ukraine and emphasized that Ukraine would have to make territorial concessions to Russia.



Then, the biggest blow to Project Ukraine happened in Saudi Arabia, where a U.S. delegation met with a Russian delegation to kick-start a negotiating process for ending the Ukraine war. After the meeting, the U.S. delegation, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left no doubt that the Trump administration was determined to end the war and normalize U.S. relations with the Russian Federation.



It remains to be seen whether the United States and Russia can strike a deal, but one thing is clear: Volodymyr Zelensky is in deep, deep trouble.

On the latest Reason2Resist weekly livestream, Dimitri Lascaris and Rami Yahia took a closer look at the true objectives of the Trump administration, and the reaction of Europe’s political elite to Trump’s radical departure from business as usual.









