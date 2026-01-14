After the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israel’s military embarked upon a prolonged and intensive bombing campaign to destroy Syria’s capacity to defend itself.

Israel escalated its attacks on Syria despite the fact that its new leader, Mohammad al-Jolani, signalled his desire to collaborate with Israel and declared his regime’s hostility to Iran and Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has joined in the bombing of Syria and in Israel’s project to convert Syria into a failed state.

What does this tell us about Trump’s plans for Iran?

The most logical inference is that, if the Islamic Republic falls, the U.S. and Israel will exploit its demise to cripple Iran permanently. Even worse, they may seek to dismember the country.

In other words, Trump’s ultimate aim is not regime change in Iran. Rather, his and Netanyahu’s true goal is Iran’s destruction.

In today’s episode of Reason2Resist, I speak with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, about the true objectives of the Trump and Netanyahu regimes.



Laith and I also discuss the growing political unrest in the United States and Israel.