On June 1, 2025, hours before Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were scheduled to meet in Istanbul, Ukraine launched an unprecedented attack on Russia's strategic nuclear bombers.

At the same time, the destruction of bridges in Western Russia caused a Moscow-bound passenger train to derail, killing seven persons and injuring sixty-six others.

Four days earlier, Donald Trump had warned Vladimir Putin that Russia was "playing with fire" and that it risked being subjected to "really bad" consequences if it did not agree to U.S. demands for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine.

As the world waited for Russia's inevitable retaliation, I spoke with John Helmer about the Trump administration's potential involvement in Ukraine's dangerous new escalation.

John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties.