Days after Republicans suffered crushing losses in the midterms, Trump has announced that his long-time adviser, Stephen Miller, will be elevated to the powerful position of White House Chief of Staff.
Miller is widely regarded as the architect of Trump's vicious anti-immigrant policies, a white supremacist, and an ultra-violent warmonger.
Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about the implications of Miller's ascension for Russia, Iran and the broader world.
John and I also discussed an important meeting this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
Trump Appoints Fascist Stephen Miller To Be White House Chief Of Staff w/ John Helmer
Days after Republicans suffered crushing losses in the midterms, Trump has announced that his long-time adviser, Stephen Miller, will be elevated to the powerful position of White House Chief of Staff.