Days after Republicans suffered crushing losses in the midterms, Trump has announced that his long-time adviser, Stephen Miller, will be elevated to the powerful position of White House Chief of Staff.



Miller is widely regarded as the architect of Trump's vicious anti-immigrant policies, a white supremacist, and an ultra-violent warmonger.



Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about the implications of Miller's ascension for Russia, Iran and the broader world.



John and I also discussed an important meeting this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mohsen Rezaei, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.