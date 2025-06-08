Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, has declared war on Donald Trump.

Musk now condemns the Trump administration despite the fact that, in the 2024 electoral cycle, Musk contributed a total of US$288 million to the campaigns of Trump and other Republican candidates, making him the largest individual donor in that electoral cycle.

To examine the reasons for the unseemly rupture between Musk and Trump, I spoke with Professor Costas Lapavitsas of the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London.

In Greece’s January 2015 general election, Prof. Lapavitsas was elected to Greece’s Parliament as a member of the governing Syriza Party. In August of that year, after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras capitulated to the austerity demands of Greece’s troika of creditors, Lapavitsas defected to a new party called “Popular Unity”. He subsequently returned to academia.

During our discussion, Prof. Lapavitsas and I also discussed the role of U.S. multinationals and U.S. financial institutions in the dramatic decline of U.S. economic power.

We also examined whether there is any real prospect of the second Trump administration withdrawing the U.S. Government from its destructive imperialist misadventures around the world.