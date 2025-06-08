REASON2RESIST

ChatterX
"The Forest was shrinking but the trees kept voting for the Axe, for the Axe was clever and convinced the trees that because his handle was made of wood, he was one of them."

- Old proverb

Why Do People Defend Billionaires/Oligarchs?

youtube.com/watch?v=HuliwwbI3p4

DawnieR
It blows my mind, that supposed intelligent humans, still believe (as opposed to THINK), that the TRAITOR Trump vs. EVIL Elon 'feud' is ACTUALLY REAL!!!

It is NOT REAL!

It's PURE THEATRE!!

Theatre....for the DUMBED-DOWN MASSES!

EVIL Elon is a 'FIGUREHEAD'; he is what 'Ronald McDonald' is to McDeath (McDonald's).

EVIL Elon IS a PsyOp; which serves MANY functions.

One of those functions is to FUNNEL $$$$ to the various Black Op Projects that are being disguised as EVIL Elon's 'businesses'. Which, of course, also is being used to 'PAY INDIVIDUALS OFF'.

EVIL Elon's so-called 'wealth' COMES FROM TAXPAYER $$$$! Him being ONE of the individuals being 'PAID OFF' for his 'services'.

EVIL Elon, like TRAITOR Trump, is there to create a CULT FOLLOWING, which HAS HAPPENED......to FOLLOW this DEMON.....marching, WILLINGLY......STRAIGHT TO HELL (aka Technocracy)!

The Digital Surveillance State PRISON!

Which, as we all SHOULD KNOW, ushers AmeriKans in to the North American Union......which is part of the ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT Plan.

And TRAITOR Trump is NOT going to 'FIX' ANYTHING!

THAT Demon's job is to DESTROY what little is left of AMERICA!

If individuals would START LOOKING at his ACTIONS from THAT PERSPECTIVE......they would SEE this, and would STOP asking the 'WHY' of the shit that he does, when it makes no sense to them.

Because TRAITOR Trump's ACTIONS MAKE PERFECT SENSE! ........

DESTRUCTION!!

There is NO MORE 'Capitalism' left in the USSA!

It ONLY exists between every-day-people interacting with each other......

'You' babysit my kids.....'I' give you $$$.

'You' shovel my snow.....'I' give you $$$.

'I' have a yard/tag sale......other pay me $$$ to buy my 'junk'.

'You' walk 'my' dog/pet sit, mow my lawn, rake leaves, wash my car, ect.....'I' give you $$$.

These are examples of ACTUAL Capitalism!

