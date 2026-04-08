REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Glenn Toddun's avatar
Glenn Toddun
2hEdited

No, the ceasefire will not last.

This war isn’t just about the US and Iran. It’s also about Israel and if they don’t stand down, there’s no ceasefire.

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
28m

Why would any Iranian military authority who's in their right mind want to continue discussions with these homicidal demons?

Have they already forgotten that their beautiful country was assaulted during their initial discussions?

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