Trump Caves, But Will His Ceasefire Last?
On April 7, after Donald Trump openly declared his intention to destroy Iranian civilization, Trump suddenly announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
Even more surprising was Trump’s acknowledgment that Iran’s 10-point proposal for a long-term peace with Iran was a “workable basis” for a definitive peace agreement.
The Iranian proposal provides for U.S. reparations to Iran, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Persian Gulf, and ongoing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz.
On Reason2Resist, I examine the terms of the Iranian proposal, the circumstances that led to Trump’s acceptance of it, and the likelihood that Israel will do everything within its power to kill the deal.
No, the ceasefire will not last.
This war isn’t just about the US and Iran. It’s also about Israel and if they don’t stand down, there’s no ceasefire.
Why would any Iranian military authority who's in their right mind want to continue discussions with these homicidal demons?
Have they already forgotten that their beautiful country was assaulted during their initial discussions?