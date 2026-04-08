On April 7, after Donald Trump openly declared his intention to destroy Iranian civilization, Trump suddenly announced that the U.S. and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire.



Even more surprising was Trump’s acknowledgment that Iran’s 10-point proposal for a long-term peace with Iran was a “workable basis” for a definitive peace agreement.



The Iranian proposal provides for U.S. reparations to Iran, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Persian Gulf, and ongoing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz.



On Reason2Resist, I examine the terms of the Iranian proposal, the circumstances that led to Trump’s acceptance of it, and the likelihood that Israel will do everything within its power to kill the deal.