On May 5, Trump swiftly abandoned his ill-conceived "Project Freedom" after the U.S. Navy failed spectacularly to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz.



To prevent the price of oil from rising again, Trump coupled his announcement that he was suspending "Project Freedom" with yet another false claim that the U.S. and Iran were on the verge of a peace deal.



On Reason2Resist, I examine the real reasons for which Trump suspended "Project Freedom", the effect of Trump's lies on the price of oil, and evidence that one or more persons with non-public information about Trump's pending announcements are making huge, lucrative wagers on oil price fluctuations.

I also express scepticism about reports in the US media that the Saudis forced Trump to abandon “Project Freedom” by prohibiting U.S. forces from using bases in Saudi Arabia to carry out the operation.



