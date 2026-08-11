REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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JMcS's avatar
JMcS
7d

Trump has no 'honorable' way out unless he also ends US complicity in genocide, ends the attacks on the ICC, ICJ, & individuals such as Francesca Albanese, & breaks decisively with Zionism. So I'll not hold my breath....

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
7d

The whole 'Trump assassination attempts' are getting BEYOND RIDICULOUS!!!!!

3 Stooges Theatre!!

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