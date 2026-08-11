Trump Descends Into Paranoia As Global Oil Markets Worsen
According to new reporting by the Washington Post and New York Times, Trump is going to absurd lengths to protect himself from an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him.
Meanwhile, the Resistance continues to pile pressure on oil producers and shipping companies in West Asia.
With each passing day, the danger of an economic crash is increasing.
In this report for Reason2Resist, I discuss these developments and more.
Trump has no 'honorable' way out unless he also ends US complicity in genocide, ends the attacks on the ICC, ICJ, & individuals such as Francesca Albanese, & breaks decisively with Zionism. So I'll not hold my breath....
The whole 'Trump assassination attempts' are getting BEYOND RIDICULOUS!!!!!
3 Stooges Theatre!!