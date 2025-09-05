For some time now, and long before Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, we’ve argued on Reason2Resist that Donald Trump does not seek a sustainable peace to Ukraine.

What Trump wants, rather, is for the war to continue, but for Europeans to fund it so that the United States can focus its dwindling military and economic resources on West Asia and China.

We predicted that the summit in Alaska would change nothing on the ground, that the fighting would continue, and that European ‘leaders’ would play the role of spoilers - in other words, they would adopt a maximalist and inflexible negotiating position that would destroy any possibility of a peace deal with Russia.

Then, Donald Trump would be able to say to his disgruntled MAGA base that he tried really hard to end the war, but European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were unwilling to make the necessary concessions to Russia.

So far, all of this is precisely what has happened.

Not only that, but since the summit in Alaska, Trump’s attitude toward Russia and its allies has become considerably more belligerent.

To examine the future trajectory of the Ukraine war, I spoke today with John Helmer.

John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia. He has been a professor of political science, sociology and journalism and an adviser to governments, including Greece and Australia.

In this episode, John and I also discussed the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin, China, which was held over two days during the past week, and Trump’s strategic failure to drive a wedge between Russia, China and India.