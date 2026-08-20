On August 19, Donald Trump issued a genocidal threat of extreme economic warfare against Iran. Trump coupled that threat with a demand that all nations cut off all forms of trade with Iran.



Trump's escalatory rhetoric is adding to severe strains in global oil, bond and currency markets.



As I explain in my latest report for Reason2Resist, we are now on the verge of an oil crisis *and* a financial crisis that may well surpass the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2009.



In the second half of this report, Rami Yahia reports from Transnistria, a sliver of land situated between Moldava and southwestern Ukraine.