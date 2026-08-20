REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
1h

Unhinged threats from an ever squeaqier country rapidly falling apart ...

Never interrupt your enemy when committing mistakes; Sun Tzu

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