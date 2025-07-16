On July 14, Donald Trump announced that, if Russia did not enter into a ceasefire in Ukraine within fifty days, his administration would impose 100% tariffs on Russia and those who do business with Russia.

Trump also vowed to send billions of dollars worth of military equipment to Ukraine, including '17 patriots'.

In issuing his latest threats, Trump brushed aside, yet again, Russia's consistent demand that the root causes of the Ukraine war be addressed before a ceasefire is implemented.

Trump's failure to end the Ukraine war after six months in office should dispel any illusions that he truly intended to end the war when he ran for the Presidency in 2024.

Moreover, within the past week, Trump has abandoned his assurances that his administration would publish the files relating to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, whom Trump described in 2002 as a 'friend' and a "terrific guy".

Despite mounting evidence that Trump was never serious about peace or transparency, some influential commentators cling to the belief that Trump was being truthful when he laid out his agenda in the 2024 Presidential election.

In my latest report for Reason2Resist, I take a closer look at Trump's real agenda when he ran to be President in 2024.