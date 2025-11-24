This past Friday, Donald Trump and NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani held a bizarre and surprising press conference in the White House.

In the lead-up to his meeting with Mamdani, Trump described Mamdani as a “communist lunatic” and threatened to have Mamdani arrested if he attempted to prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting residents of New York City.

On November 21, after speaking with Mamdani privately, Trump began singing a dramatically different tune. With Mamdani standing beside him, The Donald predicted that Mamdani would be a wonderful mayor.

What happened?

In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I offer an explanation that is not likely to please Mamdani’s supporters.



In addition, I explain why Israel’s image has become so radioactive that the genocidal regime is hurtling toward disaster.



Finally, I report on Israel’s recent provocations in occupied Palestine and Lebanon, and I explain why we are on the cusp of another major, regional war in West Asia.