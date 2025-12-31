As 2025 drew to a close, Netanyahu returned to the United States for yet another meeting with Donald Trump.



At their press conference following their meeting, the chummy war criminals put on a nauseating display of genocidal bromance. They then signalled their intention to resume the mass slaughter of Palestinians by falsely claiming that the resistance in Gaza had agreed to disarm.



On the day following their press conference, Israel was hit with massive, nation-wide communications disruptions. Those disruptions might have resulted from a cyber-attack.



On Reason2Resist's latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I review recent developments in occupied Palestine and discuss the trajectory of Israel's war of extermination.