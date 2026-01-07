Cuba has declared two days of national mourning after the Trump regime murdered 32 Cuban officers and intelligence agents in Venezuela.



On Reason2Resist, Rami Yahia speaks with Ivan Ernesto Barreto Lopez about the latest U.S. crime against the Cuban people and the overt threats against Cuba being made by a variety of officials in the Trump regime.



Lopez is an international relations expert who works in the Asia-Pacific section of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) in Havana.

