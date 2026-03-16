The Trump regime has ordered U.S. citizens to flee Iraq.

The regime’s warning comes hot on the heels of an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the destruction of a U.S. military refuelling plane in Iraqi airspace, and devastating strikes on U.S. military bases in the region.

Is Iran on the verge of liberating Iraq from an illegal 23-year long U.S. occupation?

On the 16th day of the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression on Iran, I examine the most recent developments in this escalating war, including a looming global food crisis arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's relentless salvos of missiles and drones aimed at Israel, and the defiance of the Iranian people.