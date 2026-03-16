Trump Regime Orders U.S. Citizens To Flee Iraq
The Trump regime has ordered U.S. citizens to flee Iraq.
The regime’s warning comes hot on the heels of an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the destruction of a U.S. military refuelling plane in Iraqi airspace, and devastating strikes on U.S. military bases in the region.
Is Iran on the verge of liberating Iraq from an illegal 23-year long U.S. occupation?
On the 16th day of the U.S.-Israeli war of aggression on Iran, I examine the most recent developments in this escalating war, including a looming global food crisis arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's relentless salvos of missiles and drones aimed at Israel, and the defiance of the Iranian people.
You were mocking dead kids, but now you're getting hit
Iranian missiles have your entire skyline lit
And you cry victim, and say you didn't start this
But the whole world sees that your lies are retarded
Now you feel terror like the Palestinians
How does it feel to have bombs drop on your civilians?
You could have avoided all this if you wanted to
But humanity never expected good behavior from you ,Jews
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/boom-boom-tel-aviv-and-british-investigative