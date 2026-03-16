REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
5h

You were mocking dead kids, but now you're getting hit

Iranian missiles have your entire skyline lit

And you cry victim, and say you didn't start this

But the whole world sees that your lies are retarded

Now you feel terror like the Palestinians

How does it feel to have bombs drop on your civilians?

You could have avoided all this if you wanted to

But humanity never expected good behavior from you ,Jews

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/boom-boom-tel-aviv-and-british-investigative

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