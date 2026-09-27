Yesterday, after oil markets closed for the weekend, Donald Trump announced that Iran’s seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable to him.
At around the same time, the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials, reported that the US military would likely resume bombing Iran after the US mid-term elections in November.
In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss how Iran is likely to respond to Trump’s latest rejection of peace.
I also analyze recent developments in the Saudi war on Yemen, and a sudden increase in U.S. military casualties in the war on Iran.
It is crucial that the citizens of the west countrys awake to the "real world" asuming their role in this historical time to control and make pressure in the rogue countrys taken by warmonger racist authocrats (as them of the EU-Nato Frankenstein). The battle on the perception of reality is very intense, and Dimitri is doing his part wonderfully, informing in a well fundamented way and not in a sterile "neutral" way: to be neutral today is to be working for the genocidal empire.
American energy will get so damn expensive that Europe will walk away from the bullshit