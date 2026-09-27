REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Carlé Costa's avatar
Carlé Costa
Sep 28

It is crucial that the citizens of the west countrys awake to the "real world" asuming their role in this historical time to control and make pressure in the rogue countrys taken by warmonger racist authocrats (as them of the EU-Nato Frankenstein). The battle on the perception of reality is very intense, and Dimitri is doing his part wonderfully, informing in a well fundamented way and not in a sterile "neutral" way: to be neutral today is to be working for the genocidal empire.

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
Sep 28

American energy will get so damn expensive that Europe will walk away from the bullshit

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