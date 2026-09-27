Yesterday, after oil markets closed for the weekend, Donald Trump announced that Iran’s seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz were unacceptable to him.



At around the same time, the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials, reported that the US military would likely resume bombing Iran after the US mid-term elections in November.



In this episode of Reason2Resist, I discuss how Iran is likely to respond to Trump’s latest rejection of peace.

I also analyze recent developments in the Saudi war on Yemen, and a sudden increase in U.S. military casualties in the war on Iran.