With no lawful justification, the U.S. military has attacked Iranian naval vessels and land-based targets in southern Iran.



It carried out these illegal attacks during a ceasefire and while Iran's lead negotiators were in Qatar to advance peace talks with Qatari officials.



In the first half of this report, I take a closer look at the Trump regime’s latest ceasefire violations and argue that these events add to the mountain of evidence that Trump is negotiating in bad faith.



In the second half of the report, I speak with two participants in the most recent wave of the flotilla to Gaza. Their names are Mathilda Mallet and Ehab Lotayef.



Mathilda is a citizen of France who was shot by an Israeli soldier while in captivity. Ehab is a Canadian citizen who was stabbed and beaten by Israeli soldiers while in captivity.



Both of them talked to me about the horrors they experienced and witnessed.

Ehab and I also discuss the complicity of the Canadian government of Mark Carney.

Is there any crime Israel can commit that would cause the Canadian government to sanction Israel?