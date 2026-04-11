Trump Seeks 'Peace' As Israel Expands Genocide To Lebanon
On April 8, about 20 hours after Donald Trump declared a 'ceasefire' in the Iran War, Israel bombed 100 sites in Lebanon, killing more than 350 martyrs in 10 minutes.
This constituted the largest one-day death toll in Lebanon since its civil war ended in 1990.
While in Beirut this weekend, I inspected the sites of Israel's bloody, April 8 attacks.
The sites I visited included the ruins of an apartment building in the southern Beruit suburb, Dayiheh.
Dayiheh was inaccessible to the press until yesterday, when security officials allowed a large entourage of journalists to enter the area temporarily to inspect the devastation. I was fortunate to be part of that entourage.
In this report, I share footage of what I saw in Dahiyeh and other parts of Beirut.
I also argue that Israel is now committing genocide in Gaza, and I discuss the immense pressure on Donald Trump to bring a definitive end to his catastrophic war of aggression.
Terminate israel...for peace's sake.
Peace is probably the very last option that demons look for.