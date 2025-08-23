Share this postREASON2RESISTTrump Summons His Sacrificial Lambs To The White HouseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump Summons His Sacrificial Lambs To The White HouseDimitri LascarisAug 23, 20253Share this postREASON2RESISTTrump Summons His Sacrificial Lambs To The White HouseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12ShareOn Reason2Resist's latest livestream, we discussed how Trump could compel Zelensky and his European backers to do a peace deal with Russia.The fact that Trump refuses to use his leverage tells us all we need to know about his true agenda.3Share this postREASON2RESISTTrump Summons His Sacrificial Lambs To The White HouseCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore12Share
