Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has wasted no time in trying to impose his will on Latin America.
He has used threats of massive tariffs to deport hundreds of migrants to Mexico, Colombia and other Latin American states. With no evidence that Cuba sponsors terrorism, he has put Cuba back on the U.S. list of state-sponsors of terrorism. He has designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and, most provocatively, he has threatened to seize the Panama Canal.
Article 20 the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) declares that "No State may use or encourage the use of coercive measures of an economic or political character in order to force the sovereign will of another State and obtain from it advantages of any kind."
This week, I spoke with José Luis Granados Ceja about Trump's flagrant violations of the OAS Charter. José Luis is a journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City. He's a staff writer with Venezuela Analysis, covering regional and international issues, and writes a monthly opinion column for the Mexico Solidarity Project. José Luis is also the co-host of the Soberanía podcast.
I had to pause, and comment, after the 'white supremacy' and 'human right abuses' bullshit, was said.
Seriously, STOP with the 'white supremacy' BULLSHIT!
It does NOT EXIST!
And I say this, as an Injun (Cherokee)!!
And the bullshit 'human rights abuses'??
Seriously? WHAT THE FUCK is THAT?!
How about the THOUSANDS of Americans, who's HUMAN RIGHTS have been VIOLATED, on a DAILY FKN BASIS?!?! Those who have had their homes broken in to, cars stolen, RAPED, MURDERED, ASSAULTED, and so on, BY ILLEGALS!!
Sorry, I'm FRESH OUT of fucking 'human rights abuses'!!!!
If I had MY way.......there would be a lot of lead, in a lot of brains, at this point!!
One does NOT get to MILITARILY INVADE MY COUNTRY, and then think that one has ANY kind of RIGHTS!!!
ONCE YOU INVADE ANOTHER COUNTRY......YOU HAVE NO FUCKING RIGHTS!
ONCE YOU INVADE.....and I stress, 'INVADE', another country.....any SANE HUMAN would classify it as a DECLARATION of WAR!
And just an FYI, I am NOT a Trump-Tard!!
I voted for THEE ONLY NON LIAR.......Dr. Shiva!
And not just the OAS charter...