Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has wasted no time in trying to impose his will on Latin America.

He has used threats of massive tariffs to deport hundreds of migrants to Mexico, Colombia and other Latin American states. With no evidence that Cuba sponsors terrorism, he has put Cuba back on the U.S. list of state-sponsors of terrorism. He has designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and, most provocatively, he has threatened to seize the Panama Canal.

Article 20 the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS) declares that "No State may use or encourage the use of coercive measures of an economic or political character in order to force the sovereign will of another State and obtain from it advantages of any kind."

This week, I spoke with José Luis Granados Ceja about Trump's flagrant violations of the OAS Charter. José Luis is a journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City. He's a staff writer with Venezuela Analysis, covering regional and international issues, and writes a monthly opinion column for the Mexico Solidarity Project. José Luis is also the co-host of the Soberanía podcast.