Syed Haider Raza Mehdi is a Pakistani-Canadian who served as a military officer in Pakistan’s military. Since emigrating to Canada, he was court-martialled in absentia, and sentenced to life in prison, for allegedly 'inciting sedition' after the overthrow of Pakistan's popular Prime Minister, Imran Khan.



Today, I spoke with Haider on the day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared an "economic D Day" for Iran. Haider explains how he thinks Pakistan, which does extensive trade with Iran, will respond to Bessent's threats against Iran's trading partners.



Haider and I also discuss the health condition of Imran Khan, the widespread support in Pakistan for Iran's resistance to US-Israeli aggression, and the so-called 'Mecca Defence Alliance' between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.



