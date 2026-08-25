REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
9h

I think everyone is misreading the threats by Bessent and Trump:

I read the message as being: 'If the World won't go along with the sanctions on Iran, then the US will simply default on its Debt and make all the outstanding bonds and loans worthless.'

We have all heard, "If a debt cannot be repaid, then it won't be!"

In the short term, there is little the rest of the world could do.

Many Americans might even applaud such a move, specially if it is played as a response to a "nasty envious" world which "victimizes" the US??

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