Syed Haider Raza Mehdi is a Pakistani-Canadian who served as a military officer in Pakistan’s military. Since emigrating to Canada, he was court-martialled in absentia, and sentenced to life in prison, for allegedly 'inciting sedition' after the overthrow of Pakistan's popular Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
Today, I spoke with Haider on the day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared an "economic D Day" for Iran. Haider explains how he thinks Pakistan, which does extensive trade with Iran, will respond to Bessent's threats against Iran's trading partners.
Haider and I also discuss the health condition of Imran Khan, the widespread support in Pakistan for Iran's resistance to US-Israeli aggression, and the so-called 'Mecca Defence Alliance' between Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Trump’s “Economic D Day” for Iran: How will Pakistan Respond? w/ Syed Haider Raza Mehdi
Syed Haider Raza Mehdi is a Pakistani-Canadian who served as a military officer in Pakistan’s military. Since emigrating to Canada, he was court-martialled in absentia, and sentenced to life in prison, for allegedly 'inciting sedition' after the overthrow of Pakistan's popular Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
I think everyone is misreading the threats by Bessent and Trump:
I read the message as being: 'If the World won't go along with the sanctions on Iran, then the US will simply default on its Debt and make all the outstanding bonds and loans worthless.'
We have all heard, "If a debt cannot be repaid, then it won't be!"
In the short term, there is little the rest of the world could do.
Many Americans might even applaud such a move, specially if it is played as a response to a "nasty envious" world which "victimizes" the US??