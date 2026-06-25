Trump's Goal Remains the Same: Destroy Russia and Iran
Lurking near every Trumpian war of aggression are two, junior con-men: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Why do the governments targeted by the Trump regime continue to deal with them?
Today, I spoke with John Helmer, an expert in Russian affairs, about the role that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner play in Trump’s ongoing efforts to destroy Russia and Iran.
Don't know if both of you are aware that the 'special' Rabbi advisor to Putin belongs to a secret Jewish sect that Kushner & Witkoff are members. IMO this makes sense why Putin is so reticent to upset the apple cart with them, its all about the money. I see a parallel here in Russian politics where Stalin made a pact with Hitler then was stunned when Hitler invaded Russia on June 22 1942, Stalin had some sort of breakdown and appeared completely disoriented. Now fast forward to June 2026 where Putin appears to be under the spell of Kushner/Witkoff bullshit to get $300 Billion in cash back. He won't take decisive action against Ukraine for fear of upsetting Trump who will sting Putin analogous to what Hitler did to Stalin. Remember the tale of the Frog and the Scorpion when the Scorpion asked the Frog to ferry him across the creek or small river. The Frog sought a promise from the Scorpion not to sting him if he ferried him across, the Scorpion gave Froggy a Trump promise and stung him the moment they crossed. Putin an intelligent individual is blind to what is coming if he continues to play the fool with Trump, Kushner and Witkoff!
Dimitri, your programs are really sane and informative. I like the distinctive Greek music intro - but feel it should be a little longer because it’s authentic too. 🎶🎵🙏🏼