The Trump administration does *not* seek a true peace with Russia.



That is the most rational inference to draw from the conduct of the second Trump administration and, in particular, from the administration’s repeated demands that Russia ‘freeze’ a conflict which it regards as an existential threat.



Today, I spoke with John Helmer, the longest serving foreign correspondent in Moscow, about Trump’s latest theatrics in the negotiations over the Ukraine war.



According to Helmer, the real ‘brain’ behind Trump’s foreign policy is a little known neocon, A. Wess Mitchell.



Mitchell aspires to be the Henry Kissinger of the Trump administration. He argues that, because the United States cannot win wars against Russia and China at the same time, it is essential that the U.S. sequence its wars. In the current circumstances, China should be the U.S. government's priority, and the U.S. should confront Russia later.



According to Helmer, Mitchell's visions amounts to a ‘grand protection racket’.



