REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
4h

The USSA is playing a game of 'Chicken'.

GUESS who's going to win THAT game?!

(TRAITOR) Trump will be eating Chicken TACO'S!

lololololol

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
5h

I realize China's wish to stay peaceful...but...if it is the only country that will finally put UGLY America in it's place...I say...go ahead, China.

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