Trump's Illegal Blockade: China Throws Down The Gauntlet
Our latest on Reason2Resist:
In response to Trump's illegal blockade on Iranian ports, China has thrown down the gauntlet.
Are the U.S. and China about to engage in direct military conflict?
Our latest on Reason2Resist:
In response to Trump's illegal blockade on Iranian ports, China has thrown down the gauntlet.
Are the U.S. and China about to engage in direct military conflict?
No posts
The USSA is playing a game of 'Chicken'.
GUESS who's going to win THAT game?!
(TRAITOR) Trump will be eating Chicken TACO'S!
lololololol
I realize China's wish to stay peaceful...but...if it is the only country that will finally put UGLY America in it's place...I say...go ahead, China.