REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
7h

And since when does UGLY America give a hoot whether or not something is 'legal' or 'illegal'? Trump isn't only UGLY America's nightmare...the rest of the world's too.

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H W Boulet's avatar
H W Boulet
6h

Thank you again for your courageous dedication to report from the numerous ground zeroes the US regime and its rabid dog israhell create in western Asia and other parts of our world. I fully agree trump's brilliance will fail once again spectacularly.

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