Yesterday (April 12), I departed Lebanon and arrived in the new Zionist colony known as ‘Cyprus’.

Before catching a flight to Athens this morning, I delivered my final report on what I saw in Lebanon. I did so from Larnaca International Airport, which was crawling with Israelis.

This report includes my interview of Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, at the ruins of a mosque in the Lebanese coastal city of Saida. On April 8, Israel’s genocide forces destroyed the mosque during a ceasefire that was supposed to include Lebanon.

The atrocity killed the Imam of the mosque, along with several women and other civilians.

In this report, I also discuss Trump’s illegal blockade on Iranian ports, which he declared earlier today, and I explain why Trump’s latest gambit is doomed to fail.