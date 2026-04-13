Trump's Illegal Blockade Of Iranian Ports Will Fail
Yesterday (April 12), I departed Lebanon and arrived in the new Zionist colony known as ‘Cyprus’.
Before catching a flight to Athens this morning, I delivered my final report on what I saw in Lebanon. I did so from Larnaca International Airport, which was crawling with Israelis.
This report includes my interview of Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, at the ruins of a mosque in the Lebanese coastal city of Saida. On April 8, Israel’s genocide forces destroyed the mosque during a ceasefire that was supposed to include Lebanon.
The atrocity killed the Imam of the mosque, along with several women and other civilians.
In this report, I also discuss Trump’s illegal blockade on Iranian ports, which he declared earlier today, and I explain why Trump’s latest gambit is doomed to fail.
And since when does UGLY America give a hoot whether or not something is 'legal' or 'illegal'? Trump isn't only UGLY America's nightmare...the rest of the world's too.
Thank you again for your courageous dedication to report from the numerous ground zeroes the US regime and its rabid dog israhell create in western Asia and other parts of our world. I fully agree trump's brilliance will fail once again spectacularly.