Confronted by a new poll showing that 70% of Americans (and 53% of Republicans) do not want the U.S. to attack Iran, Trump has begun to make conciliatory noises toward the Islamic Republic.

At the same time, Trump is moving military assets to the region of West Asia and has evacuated some personnel from U.S. military bases near Iran.

As always, Trump’s actions speak louder than his barely coherent words.

In Reason2Resist’s latest livestream, Rami Yahia and I examine Trump’s clumsy efforts to persuade Americans to support another U.S. war of aggression that will end in disaster.