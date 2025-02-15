In our latest Global Economy Report with Professor Costas Lapavitsas, we take a closer look at Trump's chaotic tariff threats and Elon Musk's project of enhancing government efficiency.
Is there a method to their madness? That is highly doubtful.
I beg to differ, with Costas!
There IS a 'Method to the Madness' on the part of TRAITOR Trump.
And he is NOT discarding the 'old' (Globalism).......he is FULL STEAM AHEAD with the NORTH AMERICAN UNION/ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT Plan, of his Masters. (aka GLOBALISM)
If one looks at the 'Method' through THAT LENS......one can easily SEE that there IS a 'Method to the Madness' of this POS! He is taking us right into the North American Union/One World Govt, Digital ID/Currency, MASS SURVEILLANCE, more mNRA Bio-weapons......and so on. This is crystal clear! And the fact that he has surrounded himself with DEEP STATE ZIONISTS/TECHNOCRATS.......one has to be BLIND to NOT SEE where all this is taking us!
And the 'Rapid Fire' of his so-called 'EOs', is for the DUMBED-DOWN AmeriKans that cannot walk and chew gum at the same time. They have NO CLUE of wtf is going on......they just 'CLAP & CHEER ON CUE'!
If we REALLY want to go to the heart of the matter we must go to William Fulbright's1966 book "The "Arrogance of Power." He lays out the issues we refuse to address. His book is so fully loaded with brilliant insights it should be adopted as the "Fulbright Agenda" for saving America and the world.
We have so stupidly allowed corporatism and big business to dominate government on the bogus assumption they know best.--when in fact they know least. They have very narrow bans of insight and understanding. Fulbright was a scholar and a politician and speaks with great authority and understanding.
He becomes a standard bearer for the changes that must be made, especially America's sociocidal obsession with empire building. It didn't work then and won't work now.
Fulbright is one of many writers who have documented the woes of empire and how they are ruinous to America and the world.