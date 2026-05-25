Trump's Tedious Peace Charade
In Reason2Resist's livestream today, I argued that the U.S. and Iran are unlikely to strike a peace deal until the U.S. and global economies sustain far more damage.
Until then, Trump will do all that he can to suppress the price of oil, juice the stock markets, and create a humanitarian crisis in Iran.
Ultimately, he is likely to fail. He will be forced to pay the piper.
Not going to be a peace until Netanyahu and the Likud are defeated, psychotic land grabbing Zionism comes to its senses along with the Anglo Christian Zionists who control the US Military Industrial Complex.
All bets are off if EITHER Messiah DOES show up.
If Iran’s victory means the eventual end of a Zionist occupied Palestine, the Americans are going to yield only after exhaustive kicking and screaming, and delaying, until they cannot refrain from blinking.