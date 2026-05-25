REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Pietro Wislon's avatar
Pietro Wislon
1h

Not going to be a peace until Netanyahu and the Likud are defeated, psychotic land grabbing Zionism comes to its senses along with the Anglo Christian Zionists who control the US Military Industrial Complex.

All bets are off if EITHER Messiah DOES show up.

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unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
1h

If Iran’s victory means the eventual end of a Zionist occupied Palestine, the Americans are going to yield only after exhaustive kicking and screaming, and delaying, until they cannot refrain from blinking.

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