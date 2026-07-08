Trump’s Treachery Kills Prospects For Peace With Iran
Our latest from Iran:
After Trump's repeated attempts to alter the status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces targeted vessels that tried to transit the Strait without Iranian permission.
The White House responded by ordering strikes on land-based targets in Iran, killing and wounding numerous Iranians. Trump then declared that the MOU is "over".
From the holy city of Mashhad, I describe the mood of Iranians in the face of Trump’s renewed aggression: they remain as defiant as ever.
https://youtu.be/betlwvXbiBk?si=JfMADM8duWMurSH8
let us not be naïve....The hegemon never rests...its is a 365/24/7 rackett...and has been so, in various avatars for over 500 years...
ANYONE hoping to enter into any agreement with UGLY AMERICA...is an outright FOOL! What will it take to finally learn this???