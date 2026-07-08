REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
2h

let us not be naïve....The hegemon never rests...its is a 365/24/7 rackett...and has been so, in various avatars for over 500 years...

Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
1h

ANYONE hoping to enter into any agreement with UGLY AMERICA...is an outright FOOL! What will it take to finally learn this???

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture