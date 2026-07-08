Our latest from Iran:

After Trump's repeated attempts to alter the status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces targeted vessels that tried to transit the Strait without Iranian permission.

The White House responded by ordering strikes on land-based targets in Iran, killing and wounding numerous Iranians. Trump then declared that the MOU is "over".

From the holy city of Mashhad, I describe the mood of Iranians in the face of Trump’s renewed aggression: they remain as defiant as ever.

https://youtu.be/betlwvXbiBk?si=JfMADM8duWMurSH8