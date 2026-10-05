REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
Oct 5

Another informative & insightful report from REASON2RESIST on the latest news re West Asia including Yemen. Dimirti Lascaris continuously puts MSM reporters to shame with his unparalleled reporting and analysis of the region...

Reply
Share
Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
Oct 5

Disrupting the entire planet...one IDIOCY at a time. 86!!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dimitri Lascaris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture