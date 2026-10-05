Oil industry experts are now sounding the alarm about the 'unsustainability' of Trump's strategy for forcing oil through the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, Saudi's war crimes in Yemen are failing to deter the Yemeni resistance.

In fact, they are escalating a war that could lead ultimately to the collapse of the Saudi proxy regime in Yemen.



In the latest episode of Reason2Resist, I break down the latest developments in the West's wars of aggression in West Asia.