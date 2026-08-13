REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
4d

Gambling with both sides of the same coin. This can't end well.

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Paul P.'s avatar
Paul P.
5d

At a "Geopolitics 101" level, your guest John Helmer certainly exhausted this listener. However, determined to understand events in this Middle East, relations between countries and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, these kinds of deep discussions really help.

Many thanks to both!

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