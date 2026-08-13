With Trump's approval, Turkey's Erdogan regime plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.



In addition, Erdogan’s regime just entered into a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It also seeks aggressively to achieve greater influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.



What does this mean for Iran and Russia? Is Turkey their friend, or is it hostile to them?



Today, I spoke with Russian affairs expert John Helmer about the reality of Erdogan’s imperial ambitions.