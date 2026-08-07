REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
Aug 7

He has my utmost respect for not bowing to this evil.

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Global Majority's avatar
Global Majority
Aug 7

https://substack.com/@earthclimatelogic/note/c-310138898?r=4j7ioo

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