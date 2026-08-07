On August 4, 2026, the U.K. Employment Appeal Tribunal issued a landmark decision in a case brought by Dr. David Miller against the University of Bristol.



In 2021, the University of Bristol dismissed Dr. Miller, who was then a professor at the university, for his criticisms of zionism and zionist groups. Dr. Miller then sued the university.



In its decision, the Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld a decision of a lower tribunal declaring that the University had unlawfully discriminated against Dr. Miller on the basis of his political beliefs.



In this interview, Dr. Miller and I discuss the importance of the decision to the cause of anti-zionism. We also discuss the ways in which the decision affects the debate over the IHRA definition of anti-semitism, which supporters of Israel use to smear and discredit critics of zionism.



