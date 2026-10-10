Shortly before the close of markets yesterday (Friday, October 9), Trump announced with great fanfare a ‘massive’ oil deal with Russia.

Trump then claimed that the price of oil was “falling like a rock”.

In fact, the price of oil closed modestly higher by the end of trading yesterday.

Then, hours later Trump’s flamboyant announcement, the Zelensky regime attacked a refinery in Russia.

Some commentators immediately accused Zelensky of trying to undermine Trump’s deal with Putin, but on Reason2Resist today, John Helmer and I considered a more plausible explanation: Zelensky is doing precisely what Trump wants him to do.