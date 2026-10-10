REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
Oct 10

Who appointed Zelensky ruler of Europe???

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Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
Oct 11

Typical US. Make a deal and immediately attack the same party. They do it all the time.

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