Last night, Ukrainian forces launched another massive drone attack on Russian targets, including a major oil refinery in Volgograd. The attacks killed and wounded numerous Russian civilians.
These attacks came only hours after Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met in Moscow with Vladimir Putin. Their purported purpose in meeting with the Russian President was to pursue 'peace negotiations'.
Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst, John Helmer, about the stark realities of the negotiations between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine, as well as Trump's push to insert recalcitrant European leaders into those negotiations.
John and I also discussed allegations that Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang, was having an affair with a Chinese spy.
Ukraine Attacks Russian Refinery As Trump Pretends To Seek Peace w/ John Helmer
Last night, Ukrainian forces launched another massive drone attack on Russian targets, including a major oil refinery in Volgograd. The attacks killed and wounded numerous Russian civilians.
When Dimitri referenced a session that Alastair Crooke was a guest, he asked John Helmar for a comment on what was said. John immediately referenced Alastair as a retired MI-6 operative while everyone else refers to him as a retired diplomat. I only heard Alastair referenced as a retired MI-6 agent on a single Judge Nap session in the distant past. The other thing I didn't hear from Russia is why they continue to allow Ukraine free rein to bomb their refineries without an overwhelming response such as Oreshnik strikes on the bridges over the Dnieper River...
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