REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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David Arthur Unger's avatar
David Arthur Unger
8h

When Dimitri referenced a session that Alastair Crooke was a guest, he asked John Helmar for a comment on what was said. John immediately referenced Alastair as a retired MI-6 operative while everyone else refers to him as a retired diplomat. I only heard Alastair referenced as a retired MI-6 agent on a single Judge Nap session in the distant past. The other thing I didn't hear from Russia is why they continue to allow Ukraine free rein to bomb their refineries without an overwhelming response such as Oreshnik strikes on the bridges over the Dnieper River...

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km
9h

tiktok.com/player/v1/7707809154714455327?embed_from=webapp_share&music_info=1&description=1&autoplay=1&muted=1

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