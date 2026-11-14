Last night, Ukrainian forces launched another massive drone attack on Russian targets, including a major oil refinery in Volgograd. The attacks killed and wounded numerous Russian civilians.



These attacks came only hours after Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met in Moscow with Vladimir Putin. Their purported purpose in meeting with the Russian President was to pursue 'peace negotiations'.



Today, I spoke with Russian affairs analyst, John Helmer, about the stark realities of the negotiations between Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine, as well as Trump's push to insert recalcitrant European leaders into those negotiations.



John and I also discussed allegations that Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang, was having an affair with a Chinese spy.