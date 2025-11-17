Ukraine Rocked By Corruption Scandal, Germany Sends Billions More to Zelensky w/ John Helmer
On November 10, Ukraine’s National Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched raids on the premises of Ukrainian officials suspected of involvement in a major corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector.
The raids followed a 15-month investigation in which NABU collected thousands of hours of audio recordings.
A prime suspect in this investigation is Timur Mindich, whom Ukrainian media describe as a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hours before the raids began, Mindich was tipped off and fled from Ukraine. He’s now reported to be in Israel.
All this is happening against the backdrop of battlefield catastrophe for Ukraine’s military.
To examine the significance of these developments, I spoke today with John Helmer, the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia.
John and I also discussed a military spending boondoggle in Estonia
Finally, John and I talked about smears targeting Canadian journalist David Pugliese, who writes for the Ottawa Citizen. Months ago, former Conservative MP Chris Alexander (whom John Helmer knows personally) falsely accused Pugliese of being a Russian asset. It was revealed recently that Alexander’s scurrilous accusation was based upon forged KGB documents.
EUropes decay in plain sight...No wonder the East is overtaking the West - the pendulum swinging from one side to the other. Unstoppable.
Even right after Germany's Re-Unification back in 1990 the Germans and certainly the entire EU knew that Ukraine was Europe's most corrupt country. So , no surprise there. When Hunter Biden did his deals with Burisma it became clear who the bigger Players were. Was Hunter Biden prisoned, his Father labeled a Ukrainian Asset ? Nope, Nothing.
On that Note it's not surprising that Zelensky's Mastermind fled ... alledgedly to Israel where Gangsters move in order to enjoy a live in a Snuff-Movie Live Entertainment State.
But it's not only those direct Gangsters that are involved. Just watch Germany's PM Friedrich Merz or EU's top Bitch von der Leyen aswell as former German FM feminazi Bitch Annalena Baerbock that was promoted to work in a top position at the UN HQ and you get the entire picture. All of them firmly behind the support of Israel, the Genozide and the Total Global Control 2030 WEF Program.