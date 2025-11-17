REASON2RESIST

EUropes decay in plain sight...No wonder the East is overtaking the West - the pendulum swinging from one side to the other. Unstoppable.

leonid breshnev's avatar
leonid breshnev
10h

Even right after Germany's Re-Unification back in 1990 the Germans and certainly the entire EU knew that Ukraine was Europe's most corrupt country. So , no surprise there. When Hunter Biden did his deals with Burisma it became clear who the bigger Players were. Was Hunter Biden prisoned, his Father labeled a Ukrainian Asset ? Nope, Nothing.

On that Note it's not surprising that Zelensky's Mastermind fled ... alledgedly to Israel where Gangsters move in order to enjoy a live in a Snuff-Movie Live Entertainment State.

But it's not only those direct Gangsters that are involved. Just watch Germany's PM Friedrich Merz or EU's top Bitch von der Leyen aswell as former German FM feminazi Bitch Annalena Baerbock that was promoted to work in a top position at the UN HQ and you get the entire picture. All of them firmly behind the support of Israel, the Genozide and the Total Global Control 2030 WEF Program.

