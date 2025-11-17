On November 10, Ukraine’s National Corruption Bureau (NABU) launched raids on the premises of Ukrainian officials suspected of involvement in a major corruption scheme in Ukraine’s energy sector.



The raids followed a 15-month investigation in which NABU collected thousands of hours of audio recordings.



A prime suspect in this investigation is Timur Mindich, whom Ukrainian media describe as a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Hours before the raids began, Mindich was tipped off and fled from Ukraine. He’s now reported to be in Israel.



All this is happening against the backdrop of battlefield catastrophe for Ukraine’s military.



To examine the significance of these developments, I spoke today with John Helmer, the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia.



John and I also discussed a military spending boondoggle in Estonia

Finally, John and I talked about smears targeting Canadian journalist David Pugliese, who writes for the Ottawa Citizen. Months ago, former Conservative MP Chris Alexander (whom John Helmer knows personally) falsely accused Pugliese of being a Russian asset. It was revealed recently that Alexander’s scurrilous accusation was based upon forged KGB documents.