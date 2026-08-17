Ukraine's Deepening Involvement in U.S. Dirty Wars in West Asia w/ Vanessa Beeley
Today, I spoke with investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley, who lives in Beirut and focuses on the wars in West Asia, about the many ways in which Ukrainian special forces are active in the region.
As Vanessa explains, Ukraine's military seeks to threaten and disrupt the resistance in West Asia to Western hegemony, while conferring plausible deniability upon the U.S. government.
Vanessa and I also discussed Donald Trump's recent statement that he enthusiastically supports the new 'Mecca Defence Agreement' between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.
I sent an email to the owner of Free Time Cafe to reverse her decision to cancel the booking. I guess the Zionists in Toronto don't support an anti-war position.
And for this the EU sends millions of Euros to Ukraine??? So...UGLY AMERICA has found another IDIOT to do the 'dirty laundry' for them.