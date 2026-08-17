Today, I spoke with investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley, who lives in Beirut and focuses on the wars in West Asia, about the many ways in which Ukrainian special forces are active in the region.



As Vanessa explains, Ukraine's military seeks to threaten and disrupt the resistance in West Asia to Western hegemony, while conferring plausible deniability upon the U.S. government.



Vanessa and I also discussed Donald Trump's recent statement that he enthusiastically supports the new 'Mecca Defence Agreement' between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.