REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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Lorna Hillman's avatar
Lorna Hillman
1d

I sent an email to the owner of Free Time Cafe to reverse her decision to cancel the booking. I guess the Zionists in Toronto don't support an anti-war position.

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
13h

And for this the EU sends millions of Euros to Ukraine??? So...UGLY AMERICA has found another IDIOT to do the 'dirty laundry' for them.

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