On June 1, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine launched a cross-border operation into Russia, codenamed "Operation Spider Web".

The operation targeted Russia's strategic nuclear bombers. At the same time, saboteurs allegedly acting for Ukraine destroyed two bridges in Western Russia and caused a train derailment in which hundreds of Russian civilians were killed or wounded.

These incidents seemed designed to force the Russian government to agree to a temporary ceasefire, without preconditions. The unconditional ceasefire has remained the core demand of Zelensky and his Western backers since Trump returned to the White House in January of this year.

Russia, however, has responded predictably to these attacks, by intensifying its drone and missile assaults on Ukraine.

In addition, Russia might now change its military intervention in Ukraine to a counter-terrorism operation, which would expand the scope of Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

In other words, "Operation Spider Web" has backfired on Ukraine.

I discuss these developments with John Helmer. John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only western journalist to direct his own bureau independent of single national or commercial ties.