Ukraine's "Operation Spider Web" Backfires On Ukraine
On Reason2Resist, John Helmer analyzes Russia's response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's nuclear bombers
On June 1, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine launched a cross-border operation into Russia, codenamed "Operation Spider Web".
The operation targeted Russia's strategic nuclear bombers. At the same time, saboteurs allegedly acting for Ukraine destroyed two bridges in Western Russia and caused a train derailment in which hundreds of Russian civilians were killed or wounded.
These incidents seemed designed to force the Russian government to agree to a temporary ceasefire, without preconditions. The unconditional ceasefire has remained the core demand of Zelensky and his Western backers since Trump returned to the White House in January of this year.
Russia, however, has responded predictably to these attacks, by intensifying its drone and missile assaults on Ukraine.
In addition, Russia might now change its military intervention in Ukraine to a counter-terrorism operation, which would expand the scope of Russia's attacks in Ukraine.
In other words, "Operation Spider Web" has backfired on Ukraine.
I discuss these developments with John Helmer. John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only western journalist to direct his own bureau independent of single national or commercial ties.
Terrorists are terrorists and you can't make deals with them. They don't operate in good faith, and that is the essential element in negotiations.
Interesting talk.
Incendiary area bombing of cities was 'strategic' in the winners eyes - total war is like that - thus YOU are a legitimate target in great power war (by definition great power war will be a Total War) and that's why I say, WWII is part of a technological continuum that has, and is, 'democratizing war' - when the bombs from the other side start destroying cities like Toronto, YOU with the knowledge and understanding of this idea - this FACT - will need to have an opinion about how your leaders are conducting themselves at present doing everything they can to start a great power war (in order to distract the population from the crisis of monopoly capitalist neoliberalism and a reboot a failed economic model via a total war economic pivot) with Russia and or China. YOU citizen, are responsible for this line by constantly accepting their lie-filled rhetoric - despite your ability to witness the truth via the internet - and re-electing them.