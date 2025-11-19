UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Is An 'Atrocity' w/ Craig Mokhiber
On Monday, November 17, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution endorsing Donald Trump’s so-called ‘peace plan’ for Gaza.
The resolution approves the creation of a Trump-led “peace board” to supervise the Gaza Strip, calls for the ‘demilitarization’ of Gaza without imposing any restrictions on the arming of Israel, and authorizes an “international stabilization force” to police and disarm Palestinian resistance groups.
Worst of all, the resolution does not provide for the creation of a Palestinian state. It merely expresses a hallucinatory aspiration that Palestinians might one day have a fireside chat with the genocidal Israeli entity about the two-state delusion.
The UNSC members that voted in favour of this travesty were: the U.S., U.K., France, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Somalia.
To their discredit, Russia and China refrained from exercising their veto and abstained.
In this episode of R2R, I analyze the UNSC resolution with fellow attorney, Craig Mokhiber. Craig is an American former UN human rights official who resigned from the UN in late 2023 over its failure to stop what he described (with complete justification) as a “textbook genocide” in Gaza.
According to Craig, the Security Council’s resolution is an “atrocity”.
The resolution is an abomination. It's bad enough that the West has thrown Palestine to the wolves - while arming the wolves - but now they're joining the wolf pack directly. The prospect of a US-led occupation and "policing" of Gaza is horrifying, and the notion that Trump and Kushner et al. will turn the Palestinian homeland into a resort for their crony friends is utterly obscene.
Great interview with a knowledgeable and principled guy. I'm still struggling with understanding the politics of this. I was under the impression that the USA/Israel were increasingly isolated at the UN. But this vote was virtually unanimous. Even China and Russia caved to the US motion.
Reforming the UNSC won't solve this problem, unless there are other countries who would oppose this kind of manoeuvre. But they are not speaking up. Grrr