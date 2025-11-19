REASON2RESIST

Penelope Pnortney
2h

The resolution is an abomination. It's bad enough that the West has thrown Palestine to the wolves - while arming the wolves - but now they're joining the wolf pack directly. The prospect of a US-led occupation and "policing" of Gaza is horrifying, and the notion that Trump and Kushner et al. will turn the Palestinian homeland into a resort for their crony friends is utterly obscene.

Peter Larson
2h

Great interview with a knowledgeable and principled guy. I'm still struggling with understanding the politics of this. I was under the impression that the USA/Israel were increasingly isolated at the UN. But this vote was virtually unanimous. Even China and Russia caved to the US motion.

Reforming the UNSC won't solve this problem, unless there are other countries who would oppose this kind of manoeuvre. But they are not speaking up. Grrr

