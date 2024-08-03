Days after the U.S. Congress gave fifty-eight standing ovations to an Israeli leader sought for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, the United States and Israel launched a major escalation of their wars in West Asia.

Their escalatory attacks included the assassination in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and the killing in Beirut of Fouad Shukur, a top military commander of the Islamic resistance.

This week, I spoke with Lebanon-based war correspondent, Ghadi Francis, about the reasons for these escalatory attacks and the dangerous new phase of the broadening war in West Asia.

According to Ghadi, the tactic of assassinating resistance leaders has failed repeatedly to weaken the resistance. These assassinations, she argues, serve only to intensify opposition to Western hegemony over the land and resources of the Indigenous peoples of West Asia.

You can watch and listen to my discussion with Ghadi here: