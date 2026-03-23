REASON2RESIST

REASON2RESIST

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GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
7h

I’d rather the question be posed before a Nuremberg type tribunal . . .

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Vera Gottlieb's avatar
Vera Gottlieb
15m

And health war is also being waged (nothing new) on all those Americans who continue unable to afford proper health care.

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