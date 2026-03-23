U.S. & Israel Wage War On The Health of Iran's People
The U.S. and Israeli regimes are waging war on the health of the Iranian people.
In addition to attacking hospitals and emergency workers, they’re destroying sports complexes.
We visited one such complex in Tehran.
There, we spoke to its director and to two children who have been affected by the destruction of the complex.
I’d rather the question be posed before a Nuremberg type tribunal . . .
And health war is also being waged (nothing new) on all those Americans who continue unable to afford proper health care.