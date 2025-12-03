As Trump ratchets up the pressure on Venezuela, I spoke this week with former U.S. Vice-Presidential candidate and peace activist, Ajamu Baraka.

Ajamu, the co-founder of Black Alliance for Peace, explains that a U.S. military assault on Venezuelan territory will likely generate chaos in the region, with unpredictable consequences for the world. The Venezuelan people, argues Ajamu, will offer fierce resistance to the return of the gringo.

Ajamu and I also discussed the absurdity of Trump’s pretext for bombing civilian vessels in the Caribbean and the rise of fascism in the West.