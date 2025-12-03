US Attack On Venezuela Would Cause 'Chaos' In The Region w/ Ajamu Baraka
As Trump ratchets up the pressure on Venezuela, I spoke this week with former U.S. Vice-Presidential candidate and peace activist, Ajamu Baraka.
Ajamu, the co-founder of Black Alliance for Peace, explains that a U.S. military assault on Venezuelan territory will likely generate chaos in the region, with unpredictable consequences for the world. The Venezuelan people, argues Ajamu, will offer fierce resistance to the return of the gringo.
Ajamu and I also discussed the absurdity of Trump’s pretext for bombing civilian vessels in the Caribbean and the rise of fascism in the West.
I’VE BEEN ASKED… why November and December bother me so deeply, when the time of year is for Thanks and Love. But the time of year is also for reflection. In November 1980, while Americans prepared to give Thanks for being alive and well, at the beginning of the month I was in the Guatemalan jungle taking the lives of four men by knife strikes, because the God Capitalism demanded it. At the end of the month, while Americans were in earnest to give Thanks and feel warm and cozy with family, I was in El Salvador killing and helping to kill several hundred men and women, and I put a bullet in the brain of man for whom I had, and still have, respect, because the God Capitalism demanded it. In the first third of December 1980, I was in Central America again, while Americans were snug in their beds, with visions of power, glory, and sugarplums in their heads, and I was executing a plan to kill ~1000 people, and once again I was killing guards with knife strikes and being soaked in blood. I did this for ALL Americans and their God, Capitalism. THIS is what I reflect on every November and December (and every other month has its own reflections). Within 30 days I had killed and helped kill ~1400 humans. THIS is what you ask young men without developed frontal lobes to do for you... your Dirty Work for false Gods…
